In the heavyweight category of the World Judo Championships that were held in Hungary, Japan’s Sarah Asahina won the gold medal and many hearts with a kind gesture.
At the end of the hard-fought 78+kg final on Saturday in Budapest, Asahina saw that her opponent and fellow countrywoman Tomita Wakaba was struggling to stand. The soon to be crowned world champion walked over to Tomita and carried off her the tatami (the mat) on her back, even stopping at the edge to take the ceremonial bow.
Asahina spoke about that moment after the win:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.