In the heavyweight category of the World Judo Championships that were held in Hungary, Japan’s Sarah Asahina won the gold medal and many hearts with a kind gesture.

At the end of the hard-fought 78+kg final on Saturday in Budapest, Asahina saw that her opponent and fellow countrywoman Tomita Wakaba was struggling to stand. The soon to be crowned world champion walked over to Tomita and carried off her the tatami (the mat) on her back, even stopping at the edge to take the ceremonial bow.

Asahina spoke about that moment after the win:

🥇 ASAHINA Sarah (JPN)

🥈 TOMITA Wakaba (JPN)

🥉 SOUZA Beatriz (BRA)

🥉 ALTHEMAN Maria Suelen (BRA)



Unfortunately, Tomita Wakaba was unable to attend the ceremony due to injury.



