Pacer Shardul Thakur and opener Mayank Agarwal were the notable names to miss out in India’s 15-memeber squad to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final starting in Southampton on June 18, announced on Monday.

Veteran speedster Umesh Yadav pipped Brisbane Test hero Thakur. Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Hanuma Vihari – who got injured during the Australia tour – were back in the 15 that needed to be announced as per ICC squad protocol.

Washington Sundar and England series hero Axar Patel, both spinners, also missed as Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were picked as the premier spinners in overseas conditions.

India squad

Virat Kohli (captain) Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari.

With PTI Inputs