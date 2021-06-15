Fifa World Cup qualifiers, India vs Afghanistan live updates: Goalless at half-time
Updates from the Fifa World Cup qualifiers match between India and Afghanistan in Doha.
Live updates
HT: India 0-0 Afghanistan
A half of few chances. Both teams have nullified each other’s threat quite well. Afghanistan have looked the more adventurous of the two teams and have edged possession and India have looked threatening on the break in parts. So far the result suits India and the onus will be on Afghanistan to take the game to the Blue Tigers. Interesting second half to come.
45’ India 0-0 Afghanistan
Suresh picks up a misplaced pass and runs straight at the heart of the Afghanistan defence but his final pass isn’t very good and the opponents survive. Good transition from India.
36’ India 0-0 Afghanistan
Afghanistan have upped the ante a bit. Chinglensana Singh booked after successive fouls.
31’ India 0-0 Afghanistan
Afghanistan forced into an early change. Captain Farshad Noor is replaced by Ahmed Najem.
24’ India 0-0 Afghanistan
Back-to-back corners for India but nothing comes of it. It’s been a very even game so far. India though have won plenty of corners so far and that may be the best route to goal as it stands.
10’ India 0-0 Afghanistan
Chhetri forces a save from the goalkeeper. The angle was tight but Chhetri does well to force a corner. India looking sharp.
8’ India 0-0 Afghanistan
Afghanistan not shying away from the ball and keeping decent amount of possession. India looking threatening on the break.
2’ India 0-0 Afghanistan
A positive start from India who win a corner in the first minute but Afghanistan clear the danger.
1’ India 0-0 Afghanistan
KICK OFF! India in their regular blue strip get the game underway
7:25 pm: What India need tonight?
A draw will be enough for the Blue Tigers to seal third place but failure to win could mean India would need to depend on results elsewhere to be sure of a place in the next round of AFC Asian Cup qualification. A defeat would mean India would have to enter playoff round.
7:23 pm: India have the upper hand in head-to-head record
India vs Afghanistan H2H record
|Matches Played
|India Wins
|Draws
|Afghanistan Wins
|Overall
|9
|6
|1
|2
|World Cup Qualifiers
|1
|0
|1
|0
7:20 pm: Igor Stimac’s pre-match press conference
7:12 pm: Stimac makes two changes
India playing XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Chinlensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Glan Martins, Suresh Wangjam, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri
Group E as it stands
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Qatar
|8
|7
|1
|0
|+17
|22
|2
|Oman
|7
|5
|0
|2
|+7
|15
|3
|India
|7
|1
|3
|3
|−1
|6
|4
|Afghanistan
|7
|1
|2
|4
|−10
|5
|5
|Bangladesh
|7
|0
|2
|5
|−13
|2
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Afghanistan in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers (and more relevantly for India, the bid to qualify for 2023 AFC Asian Cup). Kick-off is at 7.30 pm IST. Sunil Chhetri and Co look to build on 2-0 win over Bangladesh