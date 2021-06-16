England vs India, one-off Test match: A tough challenge awaits Mithali Raj and Co on red-ball return
India take on England in a four-day Test match in Bristol.
Live updates
Some early team news from the England camp...
Hello all. It’s an exciting day for Indian cricket.
The women’s senior national team return to a format that arguably every cricketer dreams about playing at the highest level. 2014 was the last time India played a Test match and it has taken seven years for them to play another. Whether it is the dawn of a new era or just a brief return (there is one more Test against Australia later), it is not easy to say. But what is certain is that the players have been excited about this match and so are many fans. And England at home is going to be as hard a challenge as it gets.
India’s Test squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.
England (original untrimmed) Test squad: Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver (VC), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont , Katherine Brunt , Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley , Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill