India’s Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan knocked out second seeds Lukasz Kubot and Edouard Roger Vasselin to move to the quarter-finals of the Noventi Open in Halle on Wednesday.

Bopanna and Sharan, who are waiting to know if they will make the cut at the Tokyo Olympics as a team, beat the Polish-French pair 7-6(11), 6-4 in the second round of the grass-court tournament.

They had scored a 7-6(6), 6-4 victory over Radu Albot and Nikoloz Gabashvili in the doubles first round.

Bopanna (world No 38) and Sharan ( world No 75) ended up with a combined rank of 113 on June 14, the cut off date for rankings to be considered for entries at the Tokyo Games.

The low combined rank means that the Indian pair needs a lot of withdrawals or pull outs from other nations to make the cut.

On Tuesday, Ramkumar Ramanathan scored a good win over former top-50 player Leonardo Mayer in the first round of the Nottingham Challenger. He came from a set down at the grass-court event to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(1), his third straight win after qualifying for the main draw

However, Sumit Nagal was beaten 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 by Tristan Lamasine in the first round of the aclay-court Challenger in France.

