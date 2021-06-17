England vs India, one-off Test, day 2 live: Can Mithali Raj and Co pull ahead after even first day?
Updates from day two of the four-day Test between England and India in Bristol.
Live updates
England fall of wickets:
1/69, (Lauren Winfield-Hill, 20.3)
2/140, (Tammy Beaumont, 48.1)
3/230, (Natalie Sciver, 72.6)
4/236, (Amy Jones, 75.4)
5/244, (Heather Knight, 78.1)
6/251, (Georgia Elwiss, 81.2)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog of day two in the one-off Test match between England and India in Bristol.
Here’s day one recap: Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma turn it around at the end of a trying day
India’s XI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar
England XI: Heather Knight (C), Nat Sciver (VC), Tammy Beaumont , Katherine Brunt , Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley , Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill