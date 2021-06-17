The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday roped in mobile gaming platform, MPL Sports Foundation as the principal sponsor of the country’s contingent for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and next year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

According to the IOA, the association with MPL is for one-and-a-half years and will end on December 31 next year.

“We are delighted to inform you that the IOA has entered a sponsorship agreement with MPL Sports Foundation as the Principal Sponsor covering the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games & Commonwealth Games,” IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary general Rajeev Mehta said in a joint statement.

The statement further read that according to the terms and conditions of the sponsorship deal, MPL will pay a total of Rs eight crore to IOA.

“...and in addition to this sports kit for the 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Indian contingent will also be supplied by them,” it said.

The IOA also said that diary giant, Amul has agreed to be a sponsor for the Tokyo Games to be held from July 23 to August 8.

“Amul, who has supported us in the previous games also, has come forward to support IOA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Amul’s sponsorship is for Rs 1.00 Crore for a period till 31st December, 2021,” the IOA top officials said.

“We are hopeful of bringing such more good news in the coming weeks as the talks are going on with some more sponsors.”

IOA inked the deals days after dropping Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning as the Indian team’s official kit sponsor for the Tokyo Olympics and stating that the country’s athletes will wear unbranded apparel during the Games.