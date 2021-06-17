India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday asserted that one Test match is not a “true reflection” of his team even if it happens to be the World Test Championship final against New Zealand here and he is treating it as “just another” game.

For the Indian captain and his team, the WTC final is like their Test debuts as young players trying to come up the ranks.

“One game over five days. It’s not going to reflect anything and those who understand the game know and also what has gone over the period of last four to five years,” Kohli said on the eve of the big final against the Black Caps.

Kohli added: “If we win, cricket will not stop and if we lose also, cricket won’t stop. We are playing in the quest for excellence and understand who we are as a team.”

He was also dismissive when asked if this was the biggest cricketing event of his illustrious career.

“No,” pat came the reply.

“This is just another Test match. All these things (WTC final) look good from the outside. One game can’t become a do-or-die game. It’s a great moment but cricket goes on just like life goes on.”

“The occasion needs to be enjoyed and no more important than the first Test that we all played as young players trying to rise through the ranks.

“We need to have belief in our abilities and keep things simple. It’s a contest between bat and ball.”

The Indian skipper also insisted that his team wasn’t looking at this as a one-off Test.

“We are not here for a one-off Test. We are here for six Tests and the first Test begins tomorrow.”