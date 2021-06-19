Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh penned an emotional farewell to father Milkha Singh who passed away after a month-long battle with Covid-19 on Friday.
The legendary Indian sprinter was admitted to a private hospital after contracting the virus on May 19 but had been discharged after recovering from it. However, he was admitted to Covid-19 hospital PGIMER in Chandigarh as his oxygen saturation levels dipped before he died on Friday.
Nirmal Kaur, Jeev’s mother and Milkha’s wife had succumbed to the same ailment just five days ago.
Here’s the full text of Jeev Milkha’s heartfelt tribute to his parents.
The relationship between a child and their parents never changes. It doesn’t matter how old you get or where in the world you end up living or how much you have accomplished in life. The relationship remains simple, it’s one of unconditional love.
As parents, you have been the strength and backbone of our family since as far as I can remember. Together, you have nurtured and supported each one of us with so much love and care, while somehow inspiring an entire nation to dream big and believe that anything is possible if you work hard and dedicate yourself.
You have touched so many lives over the years and the impact you have made on this nation will long be remembered. Being around you has taught me how to be a better father, brother, husband and has made me into a more compassionate and empathetic human being.
I love you with all of my heart mom and dad. It’s not going to be easy without you, but I know you’ll be up there, together, protecting us as you have been all our lives.— Jeev Milkha Singh Instagram
