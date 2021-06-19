England vs India, one-off Test, day four live updates: Can Mithali Raj and Co save the match?
It’s the final day of action at the one-off Test between India and England in Bristol.
England: 396/9 declared
India first innings: 231 all out
Day 3 stumps: India 83/1 in the 2nd innings (24.3 overs)
Live updates
Day 1: England in control, India fought back late
Day 2: India in control, England fought back late
Day 3: Shafali Verma shines after follow on a rain-hit day
What does the fourth and final day have in store for us in this Test?
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth and final day of the one-off Test between England and India in Bristol.
It was not a washout in Bristol yesterday as it was in Southampton, we witnessed more entertaining cricket from both sides on day two. But not even 50 overs were possible in total. England would still fancy their chances to force a result though, so a good final day is on the cards. A total of 108 overs are supposed to be bowled and India will start off with a deficit of 82 runs to avoid an innings defeat.
