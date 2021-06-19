Day 1: England in control, India fought back late

Day 2: India in control, England fought back late

Day 3: Shafali Verma shines after follow on a rain-hit day

What does the fourth and final day have in store for us in this Test?

Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth and final day of the one-off Test between England and India in Bristol.

It was not a washout in Bristol yesterday as it was in Southampton, we witnessed more entertaining cricket from both sides on day two. But not even 50 overs were possible in total. England would still fancy their chances to force a result though, so a good final day is on the cards. A total of 108 overs are supposed to be bowled and India will start off with a deficit of 82 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

England: 396/9 declared

India first innings: 231 all out

Day 3 stumps: India 83/1 in the 2nd innings (24.3 overs)