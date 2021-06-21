In a group where Netherlands have called the shots from day one, Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine are just a point away from making the knockout stage for the first time after successive group exits in 2012 and 2016. The other game in Group C is a dead rubber between the Dutch, who are assured of top spot, and already-eliminated North Macedonia.

Two recent European Championships co-hosts come face to face in the final round of Group C games as Ukraine take on Austria at the National Arena Bucharest.

Austria co-hosted Euro 2008 with Switzerland, their first appearance in a Uefa European Championship; four years later, Ukraine made their own Euro debut as joint hosts alongside Poland.

Both sides are on three points in the section, three behind the Netherlands who are confirmed as Group C winners.

Ukraine recovered from an opening 3-2 loss to the Dutch in Amsterdam to beat debutants North Macedonia 2-1 in Bucharest on Matchday 2, Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk scoring in both games.

Austria were 3-1 winners against North Macedonia in Bucharest, their first Euro finals victory, before going down 2-0 to the Dutch in Amsterdam.

Euro 2020 preview: Austria, Ukraine face off

The permutations in this group as fairly simple, heading into their 2130 hrs IST kickoff on Monday.

Results so far

Round 1:

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Round 2:

Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

Netherlands 2-0 Austria

Round 3:

Ukraine vs Austria

North Macedonia vs Netherlands

Standings

Group C as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Goal difference Points Netherlands 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 North Macedonia 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0

Qualifications Rules

The top two teams from each group qualify for the Round of 16. The third-placed team in the group also has a chance of reaching the next stage if they are among the four best third-placed teams across all groups.

The rules of classification for third-place teams are as follows:

1) Points

2) Goal difference

3) Goals scored

4) Wins

5) Lower disciplinary points total (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

6) European Qualifiers overall ranking.

Overall standings of third-placed teams Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Points Switzerland 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 Portugal 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 Finland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 Spain 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 Croatia 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 After completion of Group A

Group C Qualification scenarios

Netherlands: Comfortable final day outing on the cards for the Oranje. After wins against Ukraine (3-2) and Austria (2-0), the Netherlands have already secured first place in the section with a game to spare. They have a dead rubber against North Macedonia where nothing tangible is at stake for either side.

Ukraine: As for the second place and a direct route through to the round of 16, Ukraine will seal progress with a win or draw against Austria. A defeat will push them into the third-place table, where they will be on three points and a negative goal difference. With Switzerland already on 4 points, they will then be dependent on not being overtaken by three other teams from Group B, D, E, and F.

Austria: As for the second place and a direct route through to the round of 16, Austria must beat Ukraine. A draw or defeat won’t still eliminate them as they will finish third. Defeat will keep them on three points and negative goal difference, which is not a good place to be in. A draw, however, will take them to four points which should be enough in the final standings.

North Macedonia: Despite impressing in patches, it’s been a tough tournament results wise for Goran Pandev and Co. Having been beaten by Austria (1-3) and Ukraine (1-2) North Macedonia can no longer reach the round of 16, as even a third-place finish is not possible.