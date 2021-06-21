Pakistan on Monday named an extended 26-member women’s cricket squad for their upcoming combined limited-overs and A team tour of the West Indies, beginning on June 30.

Experienced all-rounder Javeria Khan will lead the national side, while Rameen Shamim and wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz has been named as captains for the A teams’ three one-dayers and as many T20s respectively.

“This is an historic occasion in the history of Pakistan women’s cricket as for the first time national side and the A team are traveling together,” Urooj Mumtaz, the chairperson of national women’s selection committee, said in a statement.

“The Caribbean tour presents a phenomenal opportunity to our core group of cricketers to showcase their performances and further cement places for the 2021-22 season, which promises to be an exciting one for women’s cricket.

“These 26 players have been involved in all our high performance camps over the past nine months and have put in the hard yards under the national coaching staff led by David Hemp. The group has prepared with high intensity and purpose. They remain focused and determined to put up winning performances.”

The Pakistan women’s team will play the West Indies in three T20Is and five ODIs and the A side will take on their counterparts in three one-day matches and as many T20s.

All 26 players, who will be available for selection for the 14 games, along with the coaching staff and the team officials arrived in Lahore on Monday morning. They will depart for Antigua via London in the wee hours of Wednesday.

“The A team matches are a great incentive and motivation for the players at the periphery to stake a claim in the national side, as exceptional performances will be rewarded by players getting bumped up to the national side and those who are unable to perform at the top can continue to get competitive matches in the A side,” Mumtaz said.

“Our last bilateral series with the West Indies produced quality competitive cricket. The closely fought T20I series was witnessed by a passionate crowd of young girls in Karachi. We then went on to record a historic 2-1 ODI series win with an extraordinary fight to comeback from behind.

“I am hopeful that there will be quality cricket on display as we aim to further improve our world standing and continue to push to become top contenders on the world stage.”

The first three T20Is is scheduled to be held on June 30, July 2 and July 4 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The T20 games of the A team will also take place at the same venue on the same dates.

Pakistan will play the opening two ODIs on July 7 and July 9 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, while the next two games will be held on July 12 and July 15 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The fifth and final match will be held on July 18 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Pakistan squad for the tour:

Javeria Khan (captain, national team), Rameen Shamim (One-Day captain, ‘A’ team), Sidra Nawaz (T20 captain, A team), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, and Syeda Aroob Shah.