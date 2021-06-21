Elina Svitolina of Ukraine moved into the top five in the latest WTA rankings published on Monday, displacing American Sofia Kenin a week before Wimbledon starts.

Recently crowned French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova slipped two places to 17th while Swiss Belinda Bencic is once again on the cusp of the top ten after her run to the grasscourt final in Berlin.

Ashleigh Barty retains the top rank ahead of Naomi Osaka, who will miss Wimbledon and hence an opportunity to close the gap.

Here are the latest WTA rankings:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 7875 pts

2. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7346

3. Simona Halep (ROM) 6330

4. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 6195

5. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5835 (+1)

6. Sofia Kenin (USA) 5640 (-1)

7. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 5266

8. Serena Williams (USA) 4931

9. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4430

10. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4285

11. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4205 (+1)

12. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4115 (-1)

13. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 4045

14. Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 3880 (+2)

15. Jennifer Brady (USA) 3840 (-1)

16. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3685 (+1)

17. Barbora Krejcíkova (CZE) 3683 (-2)

18. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3480

19. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) 3300

20. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3220

Shapovalov heads towards top ten

There were no changes to the leading positions in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday but Canada’s Denis Shapovalov has the top ten in his sights after his run to the Queen’s Club semis.

Heading for Wimbledon that starts next Monday, world number one Novak Djokovic will look to consolidate his pole position in the absence of rival Rafael Nadal but Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev will be out to trim the gap as Djokovic bids for his 20th Slam crown.

Shapovalov rose two places to 12th while Australian Alex de Minaur is into the top 20 after his run to the last four at Queen’s hoisted him up four places.

Queen’s winner Italian Matteo Berrettini consolidated ninth spot on the heels of Roger Federer after his weekend success over South African-born Briton Cam Norrie, who moved up to 34th.

Here are the latest ATP rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12113 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10053

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8630

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7980

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7425

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7305

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6120

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 4815

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4468tennis

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3125

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3060

12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2915 (+2)

13. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2905 (-1)

14. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2690 (+1)

15. David Goffin (BEL) 2680 (-2)

16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2568

17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2533

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2485 (+4)

19. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2468 (+2)

20. Christian Garín (CHI) 2440 (-1)