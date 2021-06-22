India vs New Zealand, World Test Championship final, day five live: Rain delays start of play again
Live coverage of day five of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.
Day 2 – The right approach: On a cold and gloomy day, India’s batsmen inspired confidence
Day 3 – Virat Kohli’s India laid low by Kyle Jamieson’s sucker punch
India first innings: 217 all out (92.1 overs)
New Zealand first innings: 101/2 (49 overs)
Live updates
3.27 pm: The rain break has given room for interesting debates. What about Bhuvneshwar Kumar? One can appreciate the Bhuvi red-ball sentiment (he is fantastic) but surely his selection should suddenly not become a talking point because India are not able to swing the ball as much as New Zealand? Man has barely played red-ball cricket. If you have any thoughts, tweet to us @thefield_in.
3.24 pm: You got to admire all the folks who are coming up with stats with optimism to show a result is still possible here.
Aakash Chopra on Star Sports: “You have already added a sixth day as reserve day. Not suggesting a timeless Test but why not just play the quota of 450 overs even if it goes a little into the 7th day?”
3.06 pm: One of the worst parts of having such little play is that we have been deprived of some high quality cricket, of course. But also that high quality broadcasting has been cut out.
Some things to consider for ICC: If the drizzle is not strong enough to stop play, surely it should be ok enough to start play? And walking off for bad light at the drop of a hat... that has to stop too. What a mess this “historic” final has been.
2.59 pm: “Deeply frustrating news,” starts Michael Atherton. Overs won’t be lost till 330 pm IST. Start of day’s play has been... SURPRISE, SURPRISE... delayed. Covers are on. “Forecast is good,” he adds.
Update from BLACKCAPS: “The covers are back on at the Hampshire Bowl and it’s looking like a delayed start in Southampton”
Pitch report: “Brilliant we are going to get some play,” optimistically says Ian Bishop. (Wonder when this was recorded). Says there should be something in the pitch for the seamers as it’s been covered for a day and more. India must go the “front edge” of a good length, even if the ball can rise from short of length. Sunil Gavaskar says the footmarks will bring the spin into play and that India would be better off using pace-spin in tandem.
Play is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST but there it’s reportedly drizzling at the moment. Sigh.
Virat Kohli warming up ahead of day five in Southampton...
2.39 pm: As we wait for play to begin in Southampton, here’s a look at 10 of the finest knocks by India captain Virat Kohli in Test cricket:
Virat Kohli’s 10 years in Test cricket: From Adelaide to Pune – looking back at his 10 best knocks
2.32 pm: Oh dear, not the news anyone was hoping for...
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day five of the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.