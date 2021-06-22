West Indies were on Tuesday fined 60% of their match fees and penalised six ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second Test in St Lucia.

ICC match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after the hosts were ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

“In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short. Consequently, six World Test Championship points have been deducted from the West Indies’ points total.”

The sanctions were imposed after West Indies skipper Brathwaite pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the punishment, resulting in no formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Gregory Brathwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

South Africa won the match by 158 runs on Monday to sweep two-match Test series.

The visitors had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 63 runs.