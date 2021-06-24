Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his cap as he equalled Iran striker Ali Daei’s all-time men’s football record of most international goals scored.

The Portuguese striker struck his 109th in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 game against France, keeping the defending champions alive in the competition.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, the leading scorer in European Championship history, converted his second penalty of the game in Budapest to match the record in his 178th international appearance.

Ronaldo is the first player to appear at five editions of the men’s tournament and has scored five times in three Group F games. The Juventus striker has now scored 14 European Championship goals, five more than French great Michel Platini, who netted nine times when he led France to glory in 1984.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair has 186 goals, which is the all-time international record for most goals scored.

Here’s a look at some of the big numbers from Ronaldo’s record-equalling feat:

Most international goals in men's football

Rank Player Country Int'l goals Caps Goals per match
1 Ali Daei Iran 109 149 0.73
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 109 178 0.61
3 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142 0.62
4 Ferenc Puskás Hungary 84 85 0.99
5 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 111 0.71
6 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78 137 0.57
7 Pelé Brazil 77 92 0.84
8 Ali Mabkhout United Arab Emirates 76 92 0.83
9 Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 75 76 0.99
9 Bashar Abdullah Kuwait 75 134 0.56
11 Sunil Chhetri India 74 118 0.63