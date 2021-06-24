Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his cap as he equalled Iran striker Ali Daei’s all-time men’s football record of most international goals scored.

The Portuguese striker struck his 109th in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 game against France, keeping the defending champions alive in the competition.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo, the leading scorer in European Championship history, converted his second penalty of the game in Budapest to match the record in his 178th international appearance.

Ronaldo is the first player to appear at five editions of the men’s tournament and has scored five times in three Group F games. The Juventus striker has now scored 14 European Championship goals, five more than French great Michel Platini, who netted nine times when he led France to glory in 1984.

Canada’s Christine Sinclair has 186 goals, which is the all-time international record for most goals scored.

Here’s a look at some of the big numbers from Ronaldo’s record-equalling feat:

Most international goals in men's football Rank Player Country Int'l goals Caps Goals per match 1 Ali Daei Iran 109 149 0.73 2 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 109 178 0.61 3 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142 0.62 4 Ferenc Puskás Hungary 84 85 0.99 5 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 111 0.71 6 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78 137 0.57 7 Pelé Brazil 77 92 0.84 8 Ali Mabkhout United Arab Emirates 76 92 0.83 9 Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 75 76 0.99 9 Bashar Abdullah Kuwait 75 134 0.56 11 Sunil Chhetri India 74 118 0.63

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal legend 💪



🔝 1st Portuguese player to score in all 3 group games at a EURO

🔥 48 goals in his last 45 international matches

😮 7 goals in Portugal’s last 4 EURO group matches#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/0eaj5OWi2S — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 23, 2021

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo has matched Ali Daei's men's international goal record...



But he needs 77 more goals for #POR to catch Christine Sinclair 👀



Sinclair has 186 goals for the Canada women's national team 😱



International football's REAL all-time top scorer 🇨🇦#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/4tGbgFAEnZ — Goal (@goal) June 23, 2021

Only two men in international football history have scored 109 goals:



🇮🇷 Ali Daei

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo



RECORD. EQUALLED. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TGj51Q1RPF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 23, 2021

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo 🤝 milestones:



🔝 Equalled world record for international goals (109)

😎 All-time top scorer in EURO history (14)#UCL pic.twitter.com/JQVzZvHf5c — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 23, 2021

Iran legend Ali Daei congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on equalling his all-time record of 109 international goals. ‘I am honoured that this remarkable achievement will belong to Ronaldo.’ pic.twitter.com/TEnkLYm1iw — Asian Football (@AsianFootballs) June 24, 2021

⚽ 5 goals + 🅰️ 1 assist



⚽ ⚽ Hungary

⚽ 🅰️ Germany

⚽ ⚽ France



🔝 ✅ All time EURO top-scorer

🔝 ✅ All time International top-scorer



😏 All this, in the Group of death



🐐 @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/YnIRPy8aXa — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) June 23, 2021

Saturday: Scores first goal vs. Germany

Today: Scores first goal vs. France



Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score a combined 20 goals in Euros and World Cups 😤 pic.twitter.com/0Z1KMrvkd2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 23, 2021