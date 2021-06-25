Days after the heartbreak of missing out on their quota for Tokyo Olympic Games, the Indian women’s recurve archery team bounced back strongly to storm into the final of the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Friday.

The trio of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari had lost to lower-ranked Colombia on Sunday to miss the Olympic team qualification, but on Friday they just dropped a set in three matches combined, before defeating sixth-ranked France 6-2 in the semi-finals.

Unfortunately however, World Cup Stage 3 is not an Olympic qualifying tournament and this doesn’t impact the country’s quotas in Olympics where only Deepika Kumari will compete in the individual event along with the men’s team who have earned a full quota.

The trio, who had won the first stage of the World Cup in Guatemala City in April, will face Mexico on Sunday in a repeat of the first stage final.

World No 3 Deepika will be in the hunt for a hat-trick of gold medals. Deepika had earlier advanced to the mixed pair final with Atanu Das, while she is also in the semi-final of the recurve individual section.

The second-seeded Indian women’s team, which got a bye in the second round, started off by beating 15th seed Spain in straight sets, before ousting seventh seed Turkey by an identical 6-0 margin in the quarterfinals.

In the last-four stage, the trio shot 57, 57, 54, 57 to beat the French team of Lisa Barbelin, Audrey Adiceom and Angeline Cohendet.

The Indian men’s team of Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav, who were ranked eighth in the qualifications, lost its last-eight match to top seed Germany in a dramatic shoot-off. The Indians squandered a 2-0 lead but their opponents Moritz Wieser, Maximillian Weckmueller and Florian Unruh won the second and third sets to lead 4-2 before the match headed to shoot-off with Das, Rai and Jadhav winning the fourth set by two points.

The Germans shot three 9s as against 8, 9 and 9 by the Indian trio to seal the win by one point.

Meanwhile, the compound men’s and women’s teams made early exits, leaving Abhishek Verma the lone archer in medal fray in that category. Verma had earlier reached the individual semis where he will face Anton Bulaev of Russia on Saturday.

Women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Saanchi Dhalla and Akshita made the first round exit, going down to French team of Renaudin Tiphaine, Lola Grandjean and Sandra Herve. The men’s team also could not overcome the French hurdle, losing 25-29 in the shootoff after both were locked at 233-all.