England vs India, first ODI live: Shafali Verma makes debut as hosts elect to bowl first
Live coverage of the first One-Day International between India and England in Bristol.
Live updates
After 4.5 overs, India are 23/1: WICKET! Brunt gets Shafali! She hit back-to-back fours earlier in the over. The first one was a mid-timed cross-batted slog which landed safely and ran away, the next one was push past backward point. But Brunt has the last laugh as Shafali mistimes the pull to get caught by Shrubsole at mid-on.
After 4 overs, India are 15/0: Cracking shot from Mandhana! England have packed the off-side ring for her, unsurprisingly, but the left-hander managed to find the gap with a strong square-cut. Five runs from that Shrubsole over.
After 3 overs, India are 10/0: Another good over from Brunt. Tested Shafali with a bouncer but the 17-year-old managed to get it away for single despite getting into an awkward position. Two runs from that over.
After 2 overs, India are 8/0: All class from Shafali! Shrubsole got it to swing in sharply but the right-hander maintained her balance and timed it beautifully to pick a four through mid-wicket. Five runs from that over.
After 1 over, India are 3/0: Mandhana gets off the mark with a punch past extra cover off the fourth ball. Shafali then gets her first run in ODI cricket with a flick past mid-wicket. Steady start by the experienced Brunt. The right-arm pacer gets good shape into the left-hander and keeps things tight in the first over.
3.30 pm: Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are at the crease for India. Katherine Brunt has the new ball in hand for England. The conditions are quite windy and overcast in Bristol. Here we go!
Playing XIs
England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht.
3.03 pm: England have won the toss and will bowl first! Sophia Dunkley is set to make her debut for the hosts.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first One-Day International between India and England in Bristol.