Injured Hima Das’ place in the women’s 100m relay final on Tuesday is likely to be taken by Karnataka’s AT Dhaneshwari as the Indian quartet makes a final bid for Olympics qualification during the ongoing National Inter-State Championships in Patiala.

Dhaneshwari had finished fifth in the 100m dash, won by S Dhanalakshmi of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, with a time of 11.71 seconds.

The other members of the quartet will be national record holder Dutee Chand, Dhanalkshmi and Archana Suseendran. Dutee had finished fourth and Archana third in the final on Saturday.

Hima sustained a hamstring injury while running the 100m heats on Saturday and is unlikely to take further part in the championships, unless she makes a dramatic recovery in the next 48 hours.

She is, however, listed among eight finalists for the 200m race to be run on Tuesday. The heat races for the 200m were not held on Sunday after Dutee, Dhanalakshmi and Archana pulled out.

The Athletics Federation of India said direct final will be held on Tuesday.

The absence of Dhanalakshmi and Archana could be to give them enough time to rest, while Dutee is recovering from a minor muscle tightness.

Dutee, who finished fourth in the 100m dash won by Dhanalakshmi, was seen having some discomfort after crossing the finishing line on Saturday.

“It is a minor issue, just tightness in glutes (muscles of buttocks). She is is not running 200m but will run 4x100m relay,” Dutee’s coach N Ramesh said.

Dutee is expected to make it to Tokyo Games 100m sprint on the basis of world rankings though she could not breach the qualifying standard of 11.15 seconds. She is currently sitting at 41st place in the Road to Tokyo list as 56 competitors will run in the event.

She had clocked 11.17 seconds to better her own national record during the Indian Grand Prix 4 earlier this month.

For the women’s 4x100m relay, the Indian quartet will have to clock below 43.04 seconds to have any chances of qualifying for the Olympics, which opens on July 23.

The women’s 4x100m relay final is also scheduled for Tuesday.

Impressive Harmilan Bains

Krishan Kumar of Haryana and Harmilan Bains of Punjab claimed the men’s and women’s 800m gold medals respectively with comfortable wins on the third day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Kumar grabbed lead at the bell and pulled away from the pack to add another gold to the Federation Cup title he won in March.

Uttarakhand’s Anu Kumar tried to stay on Kumar’s heels but the Haryana athlete sustained his pace and momentum to win in 1 minute 50.12 seconds. Asian Games gold medallist Manjit Singh (Haryana) took the bronze.

Harmilan Bains enjoyed the vocal support of the handful of supporters at the NIS as she left M R Poovamma in her wake after the first lap and opened up a sizable lead despite being shadowed by Delhi pair of Shalu Chaudhary and Chanda.

The 22-year-old Harmilan won in 2:02.57 while Sri Lanka’s Nimali Liyanaarachchi found the pace on the home stretch to push Shalu to bronze.

At the Punjabi University campus, Kerala triple jumpers Eldhose Paul, Karthik Unnikrishnan and Abdulla Aboobacker were locked in a high-intensity competition just like they had done during the Federation Cup here in March.

Paul emerged winner in the end with a best effort of 16.58m. Federation Cup gold medallist Unnikrishnan had to wait until his fifth try to get 16.54m and go past Abdulla Aboobacker for the second place.

Sonu Kumari, bronze medallist at the Federation Cup, won the women’s heptathlon gold by amassing 5004 points in the gruelling seven-event two-day competition.

The results (finals):

Men:

800m: 1. Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:50.15; 2. Anu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 1:51.05; 3. Manjit Singh (Haryana) 1:51.44.

5000m: 1. Kartik Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 14:42.76; 2. Adesh Yadav (Maharashtra) 14:45.45; 3. Arjun Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 15:01.21.

110m Hurdles: 1. Siddhant Thingalaya (Maharashtra) 14.11 seconds; 2. Mohammed Fais (Kerala) 14.34; 3. Amrinder Singh Aulakh (Punjab) 14.48.

Triple Jump: 1. Eldhose Paul (Kerala) 16.58m; 2. Karthik Unnikrishnan (Kerala) 16.54; 3. Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 16.37.

Discus Throw: 1. Kirpal Singh (Punjab) 58.90m; 2. Harpreet Singh (Punjab) 57.73; 3. Gagandeep Singh (Punjab) 56.33.

Women: 800m: 1. Harmilan Bains (Punjab) 2:02.57; 2. Chanda (Delhi) 2:03.36; 3. Nimali Liyanaarachchi (Sri Lanka) 2:05.69.

High Jump: 1. Angel P Devasia (Kerala) 1.65m; 2. Giji Geroge Stephen (Tamil Nadu) 1.60m.

Pole Vault: 1. Baranica Elangoval (Tamil Nadu) 3.90m; 2. Babita Patel (Madhya Pradesh) 3.40; 3. Rosy Meena Paulraj (Tamil Nadu) 3.30.

Heptathlon: 1. Sonu Kumari (Haryana) 5004 points; 2. Kajal (Haryana) 4740; 3. Madhu (Haryana) 4357.