Board of Control for Cricket in India chief Sourav Ganguly has said that this year’s T20 World Cup will be shifted from India to the United Arab Emirates, PTI confirmed on Monday.

BCCI has officially intimated the International Cricket Council to go ahead with its preparation to host the T20 World Cup in the UAE due to a tricky Covid-19 situation in India.

“We have officially intimated the ICC that the T20 World Cup can be shifted to the United Arab Emirates. The details are being chalked out,” Ganguly told PTI.

The ICC, at the start of the month, had given BCCI a four-week window to decide and inform whether India could host the marquee event considering the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Muscat are likely to be the host cities for the tournament that is set to be held in October-November.