One-off final provides an exciting set-up but can never really depict an entire picture about how formidable Virat Kohli’s Indian team is, said captain of New Zealand’s World Test Championship-winning side Kane Williamson.

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the rain-affected WTC final in Southampton with Williamson scoring an unbeaten half-century in a modest 139-run chase.

“The set-up provides excitement. One-off final, it never really tells whole picture,” Williamson told India Today.

“As we know, this Indian team is a formidable side. It’s a great side and we are proud to achieve a win in this match but it doesn’t take away anything from the fact that how strong they are and what quality they have.

“No doubt they will win plenty more, you know their quality. They are relentless, they have a pace attack which is best in the world, incredible spin bowlers and batting needs no mention. The depth that they have created,” Williamson waxed eloquent.

Williamson termed the Indian players as great ambassadors of the game and also simply loves the kind of passion fans have for their national side.

“Emotion that a country brings for sport, we can all appreciate having India and their passion is rewarding. They (players) hold themselves as ambassadors of game,” he added.

Going into the final day, Williamson felt that all three results were possible in various percentages but everyone perhaps felt that with lack of time, draw looked the most imminent result.

“For us it was very much going in the day, expecting every result was realistic and trying to do as well as we could. Nothing different from the last few days and see how games unfurl and opportunity arises.”

Williamson agreed that getting Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara out early did set it up nicely for them.

“It was great to take early wickets on that, that set up more chances of result on that day. India team counter-attacked after that and India had a fair shot too. Surface was offering to bowlers. It was intense for us,” the Balck caps skipper said.

Williamson was adjudged lbw by on-field umpire Michael Gough off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling but he reviewed the decision to get a favourable result.

“It was close because you were given out. I thought the way Ravi turns (off-break) the ball, I thought it might give us a chance. Nice to review it and it came my way.”

Williamson termed Kyle Jamieson as a “brilliant player” who “brings in the real point of difference”.

“He is a brilliant player. New to international scene and just brought his own attitude, the ‘team first’ attitude, wanting to contribute with ball and bat as well. It is vital for us. He has bowled so many significant spells. Has huge appetite to learn and improve. He wants to bowl and bowl and brings in the real point of difference,” he concluded.