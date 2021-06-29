Wimbledon 2021 Watch: Andy Murray thrills Wimbledon crowd with gritty win against Nikoloz Basilashvili Two-time champion Andy Murray won his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017 on Monday with a 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 triumph over Nikoloz Basilashvili. Scroll Staff An hour ago AFP / Glyn Kirk Play "I can still play at the highest level"There's no doubt about that, @andy_murray 👊#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/KxPOB6xDC9— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tennis Wimbledon Andy murray Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments