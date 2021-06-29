Field Watch Watch: The Wimbledon triumphs of Indian tennis stars Sania Mirza, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi From 1999 to 2015, a look at the glorious moments for Indian tennis at Wimbledon. Scroll Staff An hour ago AFP & Reuters Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tennis Wimbledon Sania Mirza Leander Paes Mahesh Bhupathi indian tennis Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments