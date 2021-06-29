Wimbledon 2021 Watch: Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro gets a standing ovation after final Wimbledon appearance Suarez Navarro — who had only returned to play in recent months after battling cancer — was making what is her 11th and final appearance at The Championships. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro (L) leaves the court after losing to Australia's Ashleigh Barty during their women's singles first round match on the second day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon | AFP A touching momentIt's been a pleasure, @CarlaSuarezNava 💜 💚#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3JrMwkjkts— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021 The world No.1 is through 👏@ashbarty beats a spirited Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-1 for her first win on grass since 2019#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/gZSpnV2pd9— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wimbledon Carla Suarez Navarro Ash Barty Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments