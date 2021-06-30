American legend Serena Williams’s dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and had to have her left ankle examined.

Williams returned from receiving medical attention but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. It is the first time that Williams has bowed out in the first round of Wimbledon.

William’s slip came at the same end of the court as that of Adrian Mannarino which brought a premature end to the Frenchman’s hard fought match with Roger Federer.

Mannarino slipped and fell late in the fourth set and pulled out at the beginning of the fifth set.

Federer remarked he felt that the surface was more slippery when the roof is in use which it had been due to rain earlier on Tuesday.

We're heartbroken for you, Serena.



Our seven-time singles champion is forced to retire from The Championships 2021 through injury#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/vpcW1UN78s — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 29, 2021

A standing ovation for the 23-time Grand Slam champ.



Wishing @serenawilliams a speedy recovery ❤️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8RgYB36Yea — wta (@WTA) June 29, 2021

Saddened to see Serena’s Wimbledon end with an injury.



She’s a champion, and I hope she’s back on the courts soon. https://t.co/zEEtG9YHgk — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 29, 2021

Serena Williams is in tears as she serves at 3-3.



She falls again, and retires.



She is in floods of tears as she waves to the crowd.



This absolutely cannot be how her #Wimbledon career ends. It can't. She HAS to come back.



She has to. pic.twitter.com/FQiRgemkda — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) June 29, 2021

A sad way to end her time at this year's Championships, the 7-time champ retires due to injury against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.



See you back on court soon, @serenawilliams.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/W9W6WsMMvU — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) June 29, 2021

Absolutely heartbreaking! Serena has to retire with injury. Out of Wimbledon. Stunned. 💔💔💔 — Tracy Austin (@thetracyaustin) June 29, 2021

Got out to Centre Court just in time to see Serena Williams walk off it, abandoning her first round #Wimbledon match due to injury.



Before she left she stopped to twirl and wave to the crowd, taking a long pause.



Then, as she rounded exit corner, Serena began to double over. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 29, 2021

My heart goes out to Serena. So sad 😢 — Melanie South (@melaniesouth) June 29, 2021

There is no athlete I root harder for than Serena Williams. NO ONE. So this was shocking and heartbreaking to watch. She's OUT of #Wimbledon in the first round. Just happened. Tried to fight through an injury, in tears, but couldn't continue. — T.J. Holmes (@tjholmes) June 29, 2021

Remember Serena Williams like this. pic.twitter.com/O1aSOZUxk0 — Sisa (@BaddieTitan) June 29, 2021