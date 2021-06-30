England vs India, second ODI live: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana start strongly after Eng win toss
Updates from the second ODI between England and India.
India 42/0 after 9 overs: Mandhana 22, Verma 23
1st ODI, India 27/2 after 10 overs
2nd ODI, India 48/0 after 10 overs
This is a very solid by the Indian openers today in Taunton. Mandhana helps herself to another boundary in that Shrubsole over through midwicket.
India 42/0 after 9 overs: Mandhana 17, Verma 22
Tidy first over by Ecclestone.
Ecclestone time!
India 39/0 after 8 overs: Mandhana 15, Verma 21
DROPPED! Katherine Brunt is not too pleased. Just the silent stare! And a pretty unnerving one at that too! She gets Shafali Verma to play the uppish shot down the ground, and the catch is dropped at mid-off by Winfield-Hill. The ball was hit powerfully but that was catchable. Let off for India. Mandhana played a brilliant flick in that over for four.
Shrubsole follows that up with a steady over.
India 32/0 after 6 overs: Mandhana 9, Verma 21
Mandhana still taking her time to get set here. And the rarely spotted quick single from India in that over! Good signs.
India 30/0 after 5 overs: Mandhana 8, Verma 20
Brunt kept targetting Shafali with the short balls early as we saw earlier and the Indian opener stood back, cleared her front foot and was ready for those. The pacer then bowls one full and straight, Shafali was waiting for the short ball but still managed to squeeze it past point for four! This is terrific viewing. All hands from Shafali.
India 23/0 after 4 overs: Mandhana 7, Verma 14
Just when you were wondering if Shafali is going to keep playing Shrubsole steadily, she picks up a length ball and hits through the line for a terrific four over mid-off. Mandhana survived a leading edge earlier in the over.
India 16/0 after 3 overs: Mandhana 6, Verma 9
Shafali Verma is up and running in Taunton. After playing out a maiden over to start, she goes after a couple of short balls from Katherine Brunt and hits two fours. A late cut over third and then a swat over midwicket. That mini-battle is on again!
In that over, Charles Dagnall brings up a point on commentary. Heather Knight kept discussion “open” about a review long enough for the DRS timer to run out! Smart!
India 6/0 after 2 overs: Mandhana 5, Verma 1
Well well, Shafali plays out a maiden over against Shrubsole. Operative word being “played out” as this was by choice. Kept a straight bat and covered the inswinger well. Good technique on display. She will be tested soon with shorter ones you’d think.
India 6/0 after 1 over: Mandhana 5, Verma 1
The pitch already looks true. The green-ness in the photo earlier might have been a tad misleading. One ball did shape away from Shafali but seems to be coming on OK otherwise. Mandhana finishes the over with a stylish pull shot for four.
Brunt starts off, Mandhana on strike. Former England captain Charlotte Edwards wanted England to have a bat first in these conditions, reckoned 400 could be on the cards!
India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross
06.20 pm: Early to criticise the team management for ringing in the changes but this raises a couple of questions: if these many changes were needed, why was the selection so off the mark in the first match? Sneh Rana adds to the batting for sure. India have left Punam Raut out, despite her good recent form and brought in the busier Jemimah Rodrigues. Both those are understandable. Ekta Bisht looked very rusty in the first ODI, so that’s OK too. But got to feel for Pooja Vastrakar to be dropped in these conditions after just one match. Could India have played both Rana and Vastrakar today instead of bringing in Poonam Yadav who has looked so off colour in recent times? Well, time will tell us.
06.15 pm: (Via BCCI) Here’s a look at the Taunton pitch. Green, for starters. Seamers could have a good outing. India have left out Punam Raut, Ekta Bisht and Pooja Vastrakar. You got to especially feel for the young pacer, who’s not able to hold down her place in the side since her injury troubles. Feels like she deserved a longer rope, especially in these conditions.
Team news: England expectedly keeping their winning side. As Mithali Raj had hinted at the end of the last match, India have rung in the changes. Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav are in the XI for the visitors. To be confirmed, whom they have replaced.
TOSS: England have won the toss and an unchanged side have opted to field first, just like in Bristol.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second One Day International between India and England as the caravan moves to Taunton from Bristol. Mithali Raj and Co are facing the heat at the moment in the 50-over format and they could really use with an improved performance, even if not the result per se, against Heather Knight’s world champions.
