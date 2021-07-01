Wimbledon 2021 Watch: A masterclass in holding serve from Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon Djokovic had a 46-second service game on day one and Kyrgios followed it up with a 43-second service game on day two. Scroll Staff An hour ago Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios | AFP Djokovic on Day One: 46-second service gameKyrgios on Day Two: Hold my Pimm's#Wimbledon | @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/U0ooC2Im97— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021 Well, that's one way to hold your serve.Djokovic!💨💨💨💨🎥 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/N8T2NLTWfy— The Field (@thefield_in) June 28, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Wimbledon Novak Djokovic Nick Kyrgios Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments