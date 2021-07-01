Bundesliga side Dortmund confirmed on Thursday that they have reached a deal to transfer England forward Jadon Sancho to Manchester United for a fee of 85 million euros ($100 million, 73 million pounds).
In a statement, Dortmund said they had reached an agreement for the English club to pay a “fixed transfer fee of 85 million euros” for the 21-year-old.
More to follow...
