Roger Federer became the oldest man in 46 years to reach the Wimbledon third round on Thursday with a straight sets win over Richard Gasquet.

Th 39-year-old defeated his French rival 7-6 (7/1), 6-1, 6-4 to make the last 32 for the 18th time. Australia’s Ken Rosewall was 40 when he made the third round at the All England Club in 1975.

Federer, the eight-time champion, beat Gasquet for the 19th time in 21 meetings and will take on Cameron Norrie of Britain for a place in the last 16. The Brit swept aside Australian wildcard Alex Bolt 6-3, 6-1, 6-2.

Norrie joins fellow Britons Dan Evans and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray in the third round. It is the first time three British men have reached the third round since 1

Earlier, Russian second seed Daniil Medvedev reached the last 32 for the third time with a straight sets win over Spanish wildcard Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev, fresh from his first grass court title in Mallorca last weekend, eased to a 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 over 18-year-old Alcaraz, the youngest player in the draw. Medvedev will face either 2017 runner-up Marin Cilic or French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi for a place in the last 16.

Alexander Zverev, like Medvedev, has yet to flourish at Wimbledon but the German wasted little time in progressing to the third round dismissing Tennys Sandgren, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 in a match played in good hearted hunmour.

Nick Kyrgios secured an easy passage after three straight days of play, beating Gianluca Mager 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4, while Gael Monfils was knocked out by debutant Pedro Martinez.

Results

Second round

Pedro Martinez (ESP) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x13) 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA x7) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Ilya Ivashka (BLR) bt Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN) 7-5, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

James Duckworth (AUS) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2

Christian Garin (CHI x17) bt Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6 (7/3), 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5)

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x8) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 3-6, 6-3

Aljaz Bedene (SLO) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-1, 6-0, 6-2

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 7-5, 6-2, 6-3

Cameron Norrie (GBR x29) bt Alex Bolt (AUS) 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

