Norway’s Karsten Warholm fired out a shot at potential Tokyo Olympic rivals when he stormed to a new world record in the men’s 400m hurdles at Thursday’s Diamond League meet in Oslo.

Warholm, the world and European champion, clocked 46.70 seconds to beat the previous best of 46.78sec set by American Kevin Young back in 1992.

As the Norwegian raced through the line to loud cheers from the 5,000 fans at Oslo’s famed Bislett Stadium, onlooking Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis – himself the world record holder in his event – was left punching the air and reaching for his mobile phone to take a photo.

The result sets up the 400m hurdles as one of the most attractive-looking events at the July 23-August 8 Olympics.

Warholm will come up against arch-rival Rai Benjamin in the Japanese capital, the American himself having run a stunning 46.83sec to win the US trials last month.

Only Warholm, Young, Benjamin and Qatar’s Abderrahmane Samba have dipped below the mythical 47-second barrier.