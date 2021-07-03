Roger Federer has often been the spectators’ darling on Centre Court for two decades but the eight-time Wimbledon champion will have to cede that role to British opponent Cameron Norrie on Saturday.

Women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty will bid in her third round match on Saturday to get in gear for the title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Wimbledon crown.

Victory over 64th-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who is in the last 32 for the third time in her career, could pitch her into a fourth round clash with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Were Barty to fumble then either Coco Gauff or 2018 champion Angelique Kerber could benefit.

Gauff and Kerber are slated to meet in the last 16 but the American must beat Slovenian Kaja Juvan while the German faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Federer, at 39 the oldest player to make the men’s fourth round in 45 years, won’t care too much about the crowd’s loyalties so long as he progresses to the last 16.

“I hope the crowd will get into it regardless of whether they are for him or me for the last 20 years,” said Federer. Cam is a good guy and is having a wonderful year. He has done well here but it’s time for him to go out!”

Norrie has played Federer in singles once before – “He absolutely whacked me” (6-1, 6-1) – and recalls the surreal atmosphere at the 2018 Hopman Cup.

Federer’s half of the draw looks more treacherous than defending champion Novak Djokovic’s with two of the younger generation Daniil Medvedev and Germany’s Alex Zverev potentially lurking further down the line.

Second seed Medvedev faces 2017 Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic whiled Zverev plays big-serving Taylor Fritz. Fritz has performed wonders to even be competing as only weeks ago he left the French Open in a wheelchair due to a knee injury.

Both Medvedev and Zverev have yet to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

The match of the day on the men’s side though may well be between stylish Canadian 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and fiery Aussie entertainer Nick Kyrgios.

Auger-Aliassime has from an early age been compared to the late American legend Arthur Ashe and with a second round win at Halle over Federer there are signs the 20-year-old may be coming to terms with such a weight of expectation.

Here’s the order of play for day four at Wimbledon 2021 (all timings mentioned are local London times):

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Kaja Juvan v Coco Gauff

2. Roger Federer v Cameron Norrie

3. Ashleigh Barty v Katerina Siniakova



NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Sorana Cirstea v Emma Raducanu

2. Felix Auger-Aliassime v Nick Kyrgios

3. Marin Cilic v Daniil Medvedev



NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Angelique Kerber v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

2. Taylor Fritz v Alexander Zverev



NO.3 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Matteo Berrettini v Aljaz Bedene

2. Anastasija Sevastova v Barbora Krejcikova



COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Hubert Hurkacz v Alexander Bublik

2. Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares v

Andrey Golubev / Robin Haase

3. Ken Skupski / Jessica Pegula v

Arthur Fery / Tara Moore



COURT 18 - 11:00AM

1. Karolina Muchova v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Luke Bambridge / Dominic Inglot v

Max Purcell / Luke Saville

3. Shuko Aoyama / Ena Shibahara v

Tereza Martincova / Marketa Vondrousova

4. Coco Gauff / Caty McNally v

Paula Badosa / Sara Sorribes Tormo



COURT 5 - 11:00AM

1. Elixane Lechemia / Ingrid Neel v

Hao-Ching Chan / Latisha Chan

2. Oliver Marach / Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi v

Lloyd Harris / Alexei Popyrin

3. Sander Gille / Hayley Carter v

Marcelo Demoliner / Luisa Stefani

4. Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi / Nadiia Kichenok v

Alexander Bublik / Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova



COURT 6 - 11:00AM

1. Andreea Mitu / Monica Niculescu v

Caroline Dolehide / Storm Sanders

2. Marton Fucsovics / Stefano Travaglia v

Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury

3. Misaki Doi / Viktorija Golubic v

Su-Wei Hsieh / Elise Mertens



COURT 8 - 11:00AM

1. Aleksandra Krunic / Nina Stojanovic v

Mona Barthel / Julia Wachaczyk

2. Veronika Kudermetova / Elena Vesnina v

Bethanie Mattek-Sands / Sania Mirza

3. Simone Bolelli / Maximo Gonzalez v

Henri Kontinen / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

4. Rajeev Ram / Bethanie Mattek-Sands v

Nicholas Monroe / Renata Voracova



COURT 10 - 11:00AM

1. Tomislav Brkic / Nikola Cacic v

Marcus Daniell / Philipp Oswald

2. Asia Muhammad / Jessica Pegula v

Lyudmyla Kichenok / Makoto Ninomiya

3. Marie Bouzkova / Lucie Hradecka v

Anna Blinkova / Anna-Lena Friedsam

4. Luke Bambridge / Asia Muhammad v

Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

COURT 14 - 11:00AM

1. Ilya Ivashka v Jordan Thompson

2. Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara v

Alastair Gray / Aidan McHugh

3. Petra Martic / Shelby Rogers v

Harriet Dart / Heather Watson

4. Aidan McHugh / Emily Webley-Smith v

Rohan Bopanna / Sania Mirza



COURT 15 - 11:00AM

1. Jelena Ostapenko v Ajla Tomljanovic

2. Matthew Ebden / John-Patrick Smith v

Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar

3. Marta Kostyuk / Jelena Ostapenko v

Sharon Fichman / Giuliana Olmos

4. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v

Mate Pavic / Gabriela Dabrowski



COURT 16 - 11:00AM

1. Magda Linette v Paula Badosa

2. Raven Klaasen / Ben McLachlan v

Ricardas Berankis / Dominik Koepfer

3. Kaitlyn Christian / Nao Hibino v

Laura Siegemund / Vera Zvonareva

4. Divij Sharan / Samantha Murray Sharan v

Raven Klaasen / Darija Jurak



COURT 17 - 11:00AM

1. Lorenzo Sonego v James Duckworth

2. Jeremy Chardy / Fabrice Martin v

Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut

3. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v

Rafael Matos / Thiago Monteiro



TO BE ARRANGED 1 -

Not Before: 5:00pm

1. TBD v

Jeremy Chardy / Naomi Broady

Not Before: 5:30pm

2. Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova v

Anna Kalinskaya / Yulia Putintseva

Not Before: 5:30pm

3. Ivan Dodig / Filip Polasek v

Jaume Munar / Cameron Norrie

Not Before: 5:30pm

4. Gonzalo Escobar / Vera Zvonareva v

With AFP Inputs