Ashleigh Barty set up a clash of French Open winners in the Last 16 of Wimbledon after the world No 1 beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday while former champion Angelique Kerber came through a three-set rain-hit battle.

The 25-year-od Australian won the 2019 French Open and meets the current champion of Paris Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for a place in the last eight.

Krejcikova has been under the radar but battled through to the Last 16 beating Anastasija Sevastova of Lativa 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-5

Kerber will meet Coco Gauff in the last 16 after the American teenager breezed past Slovenian Kaja Juvan while the German had a tough three-setter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Gauff is not the only teenager making her mark at Wimbledon this year.

Britain’s Canada-born 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who moved with her Romanian father and Chinese mother to England aged two, produced a brilliant display to beat the experienced Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

Ranked 338 in the world, she only made her debut on the WTA Tour in June but outclassed 45th-ranked Cirstea 6-3, 7-5.

Emblematic of her coolness was how she hit back from 3-1 down in the first set to rattle off eight games in a row and take control of the match.

She next faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic who accused her opponent Jelena Ostapenko of “lying” when she took a medical time-out at 0-4 down in the final set of their third round clash on Saturday.

The medical timeout resulted in a 10-minute delay before the match resumed and Tomljanovic clinched a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Ostapenko, the world number 34 and a Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2018, insisted her injury was genuine and that the pain had become increasingly worse as the match wore on.

The women's R16 is complete!



[1] Barty vs Krejcikova [14]

[WC] Raducanu vs Tomljanovic

[30] Badosa vs Muchova [19]

[20] Gauff vs Kerber [25]

[8] Pliskova vs Samsonova [WC]

[23] Keys vs Golubic

[7] Swiatek vs Jabeur [21]

[18] Rybakina vs Sabalenka [2]



See you Monday 👀 — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 3, 2021

Results

Women’s singles third round: Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5 Paula Badosa (ESP x30) bt Magda Linette (POL) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x14) bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 7-5 Emma Raducanu (GBR) bt Sorana Cirstea (ROM) 6-3, 7-5 Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Coco Gauff (USA x20) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-3, 6-3 Angelique Kerber (GER x25) bt Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 Karolina Muchova (CZE x19) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x16) 7-5, 6-3

Wimbledon women’s last 16 line-up (x denotes seeded player): Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) v Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x14) Emma Raducanu (GBR) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) Paula Badosa (ESP x30) v Karolia Muchova (CZE x19) Coco Gauff (USA x20) v Angelique Kerber (GER x25) Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8) v Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) Madison Keys (USA x23) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI) Iga Swiatek (POL x7) v Ons Jabeur (TUN x21) Elena Rybakina (KAZ x18) v Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2)

With AFP Inputs