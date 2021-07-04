Copa America Watch: Sensational Lionel Messi hits another perfect free kick in Copa America The Argentine superstar was in sublime form in his team’s big win over Ecuador on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago AFP #CopaAmérica 🏆¡Bombazo! Lionel Messi la clavó de tiro libre para el 3-0 final de @Argentina sobre @LaTri🇦🇷 Argentina 🆚 Ecuador 🇪🇨#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/FcvQrHuRka— Copa América (@CopaAmerica) July 4, 2021 Also read: Lionel Messi stars as Argentina set up Copa America semi-final clash with Colombia Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Copa America football Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio