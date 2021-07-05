Boxer Mary Kom and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were named as India’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

The duo join a list of Indian sporting greats to have enjoyed this honour at the prestigious quadrennial event.

Mary Kom will just be the third Indian woman flag bearer at the Games after Shiny Abraham-Wilson and Anju Bobby George.

Here is the complete list of India’s flag bearers at the Olympics so far.