Boxer Mary Kom and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were named as India’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
The duo join a list of Indian sporting greats to have enjoyed this honour at the prestigious quadrennial event.
Mary Kom will just be the third Indian woman flag bearer at the Games after Shiny Abraham-Wilson and Anju Bobby George.
Here is the complete list of India’s flag bearers at the Olympics so far.
List of India's flagbearers at Olympics.
|Event year
|Flag bearer
|Sport
|2020
|Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh
|Boxing and Hockey
|2016
|Abhinav Bindra
|Shooting
|2012
|Sushil Kumar
|Wrestling
|2008
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Shooting
|2004
|Anju Bobby George
|Athletics
|2000
|Leander Paes
|Tennis
|1996
|Pargat Singh
|Field hockey
|1992
|Shiny Abraham-Wilson
|Athletics
|1988
|Kartar Dhillon Singh
|Wrestling
|1984
|Zafar Iqbal
|Field hockey
|1972
|D.N. Devine Jones
|Boxing
|1964
|Gurbachan Singh Randhawa
|Athletics
|1956
|Balbir Singh, Sr
|Field hockey
|1952
|Balbir Singh, Sr
|Field hockey
|1948
|Tallimerain Ao
|Football
|1936
|Major Dhyan Chand
|Field hockey
|1932
|Lal Shah Bhokhari
|Field hockey
|1920
|Purma Banerjee
|Athletics
