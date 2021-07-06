Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is recovering from a cardiac arrest suffered in his team’s opening game at Euro 2020, has been invited to Sunday’s final by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

The Danes face England at Wembley in the semi-finals on Wednesday after reaching the last four of a major tournament for the first time since their shock triumph at Euro 1992.

Eriksen and his partner “have been invited by the president in person”, a Uefa spokesperson told AFP.

“We don’t know if they will come or will prefer to rest,” the spokesperson added.

Denmark have been riding a wave of emotion at the tournament ever since Eriksen had to be resuscitated on the pitch during a game against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12.

The 29-year-old Inter Milan playmaker spent several days in hospital and had a defibrillator implanted to regulate his heartbeat.

While Eriksen’s prospects of resuming his career are shrouded in doubt, he has been cheering on Denmark from home.

Kasper Hjulmand’s side have bounced back from losing their first two games, beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku in the quarter-finals last Saturday.