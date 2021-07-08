Wimbledon 2021 Watch: The sensational shotmaking by Hubert Hurkacz that knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon Hubert Hurkacz was on a six-match losing streak when he arrived at The All England Club. He has now beaten Roger Federer and is in the semi-finals of Wimbledon. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago AFP Play Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hubert Hurkacz Wimbledon Roger Federer tennis Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments