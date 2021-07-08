Indian Super League runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous from Mumbai City FC on a five-year deal.

The French-Moroccan midfielder had moved from FC Goa to Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2020-’21 campaign for a record fee of Rs 1.76 crore including taxes but ATK Mohun Bagan have smashed that record to secure Boumous’ services, according to a report in The Times of India.

The Mariners who signed Liston Colaco for Rs 1 crore recently now own the transfer records for both domestic and foreign players.

Boumous has been one of the leading players in the ISL over the last few years and was the Players of the Season in the 2019-’20 campaign when scored 11 goals and 10 assists for FC Goa as they won the League Winners’ Shield and qualified for the AFC Champions League.

Boumous netted thrice and assisted seven times as he helped Mumbai City to a Shield and ISL double last season.

But ATK Mohun Bagan who finished second best to Mumbai both in the league and playoffs have priced away the midfielder as a replacement for Edu Garcia who has joined Hyderabad FC.

The Mariners have also signed full-back Ashutosh Mehta this summer making their intentions very clear.

The next season of the Indian Super League is likely to begin from November with the FSDL still working on a possible venue for the event.