England vs India, first T20I live updates: Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav remove England openers
Updates from the first T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and Heather Knight’s England.
T20I series: Focus on Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting as visitors look for momentum
TOSS: India elected to bowl at the County Ground, Northampton
Over 11.2: WICKET! It is a shame that wouldn’t go against her name. Superb fielding from Deepti Sharma off her own bowling. She does everything she can to stop a ball that was hit back, Knight had come down too far. And she is run out.
England 84/2 after 11 overs (Knight 6, Sciver 18) Terrific first over from Rana, just 2 runs.
England 82/2 after 10 overs (Knight 5, Sciver 17) You’d think there’s some sort of pressure on a new batter after two wickets fell but Nat Sciver is continuing to bat like a dream, as she has been on India’s tour. Has raced to 17 off 6 balls, the latest shot a super six over extra over.
Over 8.6: WICKET! Poonam Yadav strikes and the England openers are back in quick succession. Smriti Mandhana caught at wide long on. India making a comeback here. Beaumont out for 18.
Radha Yadav: Since Nov 12 2018
|Inns
|Wkts
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|27
|41
|15.14
|6.10
|14.8
Over 7.2: WICKET! Radha Yadav strikes in her first over to keep her streak going in T20Is. And well done Richa Ghosh with the catch, good review from India too to check for caught behind. Wyatt went for a reverse scoop, a tiny blip on UltraEdge. Out for 31.
England 56/0 after 7 overs (Beaumont 15, Wyatt 31): Poonam into the attack and starts off with a slow, loopy one as ever. A no ball given that over that could only be described as harsh as Wyatt came down the track to meet the full toss. Would have dipped below the knee, that!
End of powerplay: ENG 48/0 after 6 overs (Beaumont 11, Wyatt 28) The first boundary came in the fourth over but still the England openers have made a solid start. Doesn’t seem the easiest pitch to bat on as well, but Wyatt and Beaumont are going well.
England 48/0 after 6 overs (Beaumont 11, Wyatt 28): Wyatt continuing to keep the scoreboard ticking, with a sweep for four in Deepti’s over and another chipped shot over cover that is eventually given four after numerous replays.
England 37/0 after 5 overs (Beaumont 10, Wyatt 18): An attempted scoop from Beaumont results in four byes after Wyatt started that Pandey over with a four behind square. England motoring along.
England 28/0 after 4 overs (Beaumont 10, Wyatt 13): SHARP FIELDING! Apart from that catch that fell between catchers, India’s fielding has been super sharp in the early stages of this match. Good to see that they are carrying on with the tone was set in the 2nd ODI. Kaur leading from the front with a stop to save a certain four in the 3rd over. The first four comes in the fourth over from Beaumont, lofting Reddy over midwicket. As good as India’s fielding been, England still taking quick singles. Wyatt skied one more but again away from catchers.
Richa Ghosh standing up to the pacers. Can she keep the levels as high as Taniya Bhatia? Pandey to continue.
England 13/0 after 2 overs (Beaumont 2, Wyatt 7): The pitch a bit two-paced? A chance comes and goes for India in that Arundhati Reddy over. Wyatt skies one off Reddy’s bowling but the ball falls in between three catchers. Radha does well to stop the four though. Plenty of pace change in that over.
Zenia D’Cunha: After a drawn Test and a lost ODI series, the T20Is gives India – with a younger, fresher team – chance to reset & end the tour on a more positive note.
England 7/0 after 1 over: Typical inswingers from Shikha Pandey early in her spell. Testing Richa early with the gloves as well. All rotation of strike in the first over
Danni Wyatt is back in England’s XI and she will be looking to make a statement. Tammy Beaumont on strike. Shikha Pandey to start off. We are underway!
A lot of focus has been on Harmanpreet’s batting form (or lack thereof) but the Indian captain is confident of bouncing back in the T20Is after less than ideal preparations due to injury and Covid.
10.42 pm: As Harmanpreet had said in the PC, Richa Ghosh get the nod as the wicketkeeper-bat. India name a XI that has good batting depth. Radha Yadav returns to the scheme of things as well as does Arundhati Reddy. Exciting lineup from an Indian point of view. For the hosts, Wyatt returns to the top of the order.
TEAM NEWS:
India XI: : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies
TOSS UPDATE: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20 International between Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and Heather Knight’s England. The two finalists from the last two T20 World Cups go up against each other in what is the final leg of India’s tour to England. The one-off Test was a draw, England won the the next two matches to seal the ODI series comfortably and Mithali Raj’s side came back to win the third match. With points across formats at stake, and the tally at 6-4 in favour of England, the T20Is are poised brilliantly.
