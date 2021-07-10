Wimbledon 2021, women’s singles final live updates: Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova
Updates from the women’s singles final between the current world No 1 and former world No 1, both going for their first Wimbledon title.
Live updates
06.31: Players are on the court and we are minutes away from the final! Ain’t nothing like a Wimbledon final.
06.28 pm: The players are making their long, traditional walk to the Centre Court past the honours boards. Moments away from entering the arena. Reminder that 100% occupancy is allowed for the match tonight. Should be a cracking atmosphere.
STAT ALERT: Barty vs Pliskova is the first final since 1977 when both women are playing their Wimbledon singles final.
Paths to the Wimbledon women’s singles final on Saturday (x denotes seeding):
Ash Barty (AUS x1):
1st rd: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-1
2nd rd: bt Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-4, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-3, 7-5
4th rd: bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x14) 7-5, 6-3
QF: bt Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1, 6-3
SF: bt Angelique Kerber (GER x25) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3)
Karolina Pliskova (CZE x8)
1st rd: bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-5, 6-4
2nd rd: bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-2, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3
4th rd: bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 6-2, 6-3
QF: bt Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2, 6-2
SF: bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
Zenia D’Cunha: Karolina Pliskova was a favourite at last two Wimbledon editions for her serve & game style But her results dipped to put her outside Top 10 This flying under the radar seems to have worked as she problem solved her way to a Slam final after 5 years.
06.10 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first singles final in two years at the famous courts of Wimbledon! The women’s singles title clash is a tantalising one in prospect. We are all so used to upsets in the draw in recent times, that it feels pretty significant to have the current world No 1 take on the former world No 1: it’s Ash Barty vs Karolina Pliskova tonight in London.
The 25-year-old world number one produced her best performance of The Championships so far to beat 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). Barty will play former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Saturday’s final. Barty had never progressed further than the fourth round at Wimbledon despite having form on grass as she was junior champion in 2011.
Pliskova came from a set down to beat powerful Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. She has never doubted herself despite dropping out of the top 10 – she is ranked 13 – after being a regular since 2016.
A first appearance in a Wimbledon final has justified that self-belief – and dropping her first set of The Championships will be a minor irritant.
Pliskova had never been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon but showed great resilience in coming from behind to beat Sabalenka.
She managed to get over the disappointment of both failing to take any of the eight break points that she secured in the first set and losing it to battle it out toe-to-toe with Sabalenka.