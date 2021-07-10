It was, in more ways than one, a moment that was meant to be to. World No 1 Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title in a three-set final against Karolina Pliskova on Saturday. With the variety in her game shining on grass, she earned a 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 6-3 win.

It was fitting tribute to the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden crown. The 25-year-old Australian – who wore a specially-designed dress in tribute to Cawley’s iconic scallop one she sported in 1971 – adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title.

It was also ten years since Barty won the junior title at Wimbledon, and she lifted her first women’s singles trophy at the famous Centre Court to get to a point where many expected she would sooner rather than later.

Barty is also the first top seed to win the women’s title since Williams in 2016. It was the first women’s Wimbledon final to go to three sets since 2012 when Serena Williams beat Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska.

The top seed received praise from her peers and the tennis community for the panache with which she lifted the title.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

"A destiny fulfilled."



The most special moment for the World No.1, who secures her second Grand Slam title ✨



🎥: @Wimbledon | @ashbartypic.twitter.com/rqGRAjBkNz — wta (@WTA) July 10, 2021

🇦🇺 @ashbarty 🤝 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 🇦🇺



Whether it's 2021 or 1971, you always remember your first...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/djzUM8Buft — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

Congratulations to @ashbarty, the first Australian woman to win a #Wimbledon singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1980! 🏆 #BartyParty https://t.co/2IHzQOf6Z3 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) July 10, 2021

What a wonderful follow up to Evonne's win on the 50th anniversary. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 10, 2021

5 years ago, Ash Barty lost in #Wimbledon qualies, having just started her return to tour.



Since the start of 2017, Barty...

- has won more titles than any player: 12

- is 2nd behind Serena in Winning % (76.2%)

- has the highest % of Finals Reached Per Tournament Played: 28.1% pic.twitter.com/LDk8Chxikf — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 10, 2021

Could not be happier for you @ashbarty - huge congratulations on your @Wimbledon title and enjoy every second 🤗🏆 pic.twitter.com/LqX4zYEjYh — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) July 10, 2021

Well done Ash 💪👏



A champ on and off the court. — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) July 10, 2021

Congratulations @ashbarty - a truly special moment and so well deserved. There is really nothing like that feeling 🏆



Congrats to Karolina on an incredible tournament too 👏@Wimbledon | #Wimbledon — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) July 10, 2021

ASSSSSSSSHHHHBAAAARRRTYYYYYYYY!!! — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 10, 2021

They saved their best tennis for the last games. Barty the better player on the day, but Pliskova did make her fight for it. — Andrew Burton (@burtonad) July 10, 2021

Ash Barty’s reaction tells the full story. Deserved #Wimbledon champ.



I’m not crying you’re crying. — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) July 10, 2021

10 Years Later.



Ashleigh Barty becomes the 4th junior #Wimbledon champion to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish, joining Ann Jones, Martina Hingis and Amélie Mauresmo. pic.twitter.com/wMFBmH88jb — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 10, 2021

'It took me a long time to verbalise the fact that I wanted to dare to dream and say I wanted to win this incredible tournament ... I didn't sleep a lot last night, I was thinking of all the what ifs, but I think when I was coming out on this court I felt at home in a way.' pic.twitter.com/wWV80Q0lWt — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 10, 2021

Ashleigh Barty is the Wimbledon champion! Time to get out that photo again... #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/b0H1FCxuIy — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) July 10, 2021

Amazing. An all-time Australian sporting moment.



What a legend. The top of our sporting tree. 🇦🇺 #BartyParty #Wimbledon — Daniel Garb (@DanielGarb) July 10, 2021

What a champion @ashbarty is. Hadn’t travelled out of Aus since the pandemic, but this is culmination of a much longer journey - including a stint as a #wbbl cricketer! #Wimbledon — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) July 10, 2021

How can you not love Ash. She's just so natural and humble, and with great perspective. And she's bloody good, too! Fantastic ambassador for us all. #BartyParty #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2021 — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) July 10, 2021