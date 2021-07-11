Wimbledon 2021, men’s singles final live updates, stats: Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini
Djokovic could capture a sixth Wimbledon title while Berrettini could become the first Italian male to win at the grass court Grand Slam.
Live updates
Djokovic vs Berrettini, 5-2
Djokovic with another easy hold. Just 28 minutes into the match, Djokovic in command already. He started off with three doubles faults in the first three games but is motoring along now.
Djokovic vs Berrettini, 4-2
Berrettini with the hold but he hasn’t been moving as well as we have seen earlier in the tournament. No drama. The Italian needed that.
Djokovic vs Berrettini, 4-1
Djokovic consolidates the break with his easiest hold of the match. Berrettini’s mind doesn’t seem to completely be in the match but he will have to get stuck in very quickly.
Djokovic vs Berrettini, 3-1
BREAK! With the score of 15-30, Berrettini needed a big serve to make it 30-30. And he got that. Down the T and big. 30-30. But then Djokovic got a return back and worked his way through a rally to earn his first breakpoint opportunity. Another big serve from the Italian made it deuce. Tight game. The serve not firing yet and Djokovic putting pressure on the second serve to earn another BP. This time he made it count with a deep backhand that Berrettini couldn’t handle. Berrettini has only hit 43% of his first serve so far and he has won only 29% of the points on his second serve.
Djokovic vs Berrettini, 2-1
Djokovic seems to have started slowly – a missed drop shot to begin the game and then a double fault. Nerves? But then Berrettini hit a backhand into the net, with an opportunity to pass Djokovic, to make it 15-30 and then he then sent a forehand long to make it 30-30. An ace made it 40-30 and another unreturnable serve gave him the game. Still on serve.
Djokovic vs Berrettini, 1-1
The serve is a huge weapon for Berrettini and we already saw why. Big serves to start the game off but then Djokovic levelled it off at 30-30 after another forehand error. The Italian got it together to win the next two points and make it one-game all.
Djokovic vs Berrettini, 1-0
Not the smoothest of starts for both players. Unforced errors from both but then a Djokovic double fault gave the Italian a break point. The BP was saved with an unreturnable serve and then the Serb had a game point but another unforced error made it deuce again. A forehand UR from Berrettini finally gave Djokovic the game; a scrappy game but he is on the board now.
And the wait is over. We are a go. Djokovic to start things off.
6.29 pm: Berrettini has some heavy strapping on his left thigh already – might be just a precaution. The players are walking onto the court now.
6.22 pm: By the time Djokovic won his first Grand Slam title in 2008, at the Australian Open, Federer already had 12 to his name and Nadal three. Today, it might become 20-20-20.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the men’s final of Wimbledon 2021, a match that could see Novak Djokovic capture a sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam but he will have to overcome Matteo Berrettini, the Italian slugger with the build of a heavyweight boxer.
Djokovic will move level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on career majors with victory and also go three-quarters of the way to the first calendar Slam in more than half a century.
The 34-year-old is in his seventh Wimbledon final and 30th at the Slams.
Only Federer, with 31, has appeared in more championship matches at the majors but the fading Swiss star is more than five years older.
Djokovic can also win an 85th career title on Sunday while his on-court earnings break through the $150 million mark.
Berrettini, the 25-year-old world number nine, is the first Italian ever to make a singles final at Wimbledon.
Victory will make him Italy’s first male Slam champion since Adriano Panatta at the 1976 French Open.
He has lost both his previous encounters with Djokovic, including the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last month. But he is on a run of 11-0 this season on grass having won the Queen’s Club event on the eve of Wimbledon.
At the All England Club, he has blasted his way to the final on the back of a tournament-leading 101 aces.
Berrettini also boasts the second fastest serve so far, 223.7kmh in his first round win over Guido Pella of Argentina.
Weighing in at 95kg – the same as a heavyweight boxer – Berrettini has also unleashed 254 winners so far to Djokovic’s 190.
However, his unforced error count is 167 compared to the Serb’s 126.
The two men have only dropped serve five times each.
Paths to the final
Djokovic
1st rd: bt Jack Draper (GBR) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Kevin Anderson (RSA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-3
3rd rd: bt Denis Kudla (USA) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)
4th rd: bt Cristian Garin (CHI x17) 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
QF: bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN) 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
SF: bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x10) 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5
Berrettini
1st rd: bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)
3rd rd: bt Aljaz Bedene (SLO) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
4th rd: bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-4, 6-3, 6-1
QF: bt Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x16) 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3
SF: bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x14) 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4