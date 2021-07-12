The Delhi Police used water cannons to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party leaders protesting against water crisis in the national Capital on Monday, ANI reported.

The police took the action after the protestors tried to cut water supply at the home of Delhi Jal Board chairperson and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, according to PTI. “We will cut the water connection to [Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal’s residence too, if the Delhi government fails to resolve the water crisis in the next two days,” said Navin Kumar, the chief of media cell of BJP’s Delhi unit.

Delhi: Police use water cannon against Bharatiya Janata Party workers protesting against Delhi government over water crisis pic.twitter.com/mfl86Mo9Ru — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2021

“Despite tall promises of tap water in every household by the government, almost every area in Delhi is facing water scarcity,” BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said, according to The Indian Express. “For the areas that are getting supply, there are constant complaints about quality of water.”

The BJP leaders protested a day after Aam Aadmi Party workers allegedly damaged the water connection at Gupta’s home in Patel Nagar during a demonstration against the Haryana government for allegedly not providing Delhi its share of water.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Monday, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson and AAP MLA Raghav Chadha alleged that the Yamuna river has dried up because the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana has stopped the daily supply of 120 million gallons of water to the city. He claimed that a Supreme Court order in 1995 mandates Haryana to provide 120 million gallons of water everyday to Delhi.

“There is water shortage even in areas where the president and prime minister live,” Chadha said. “Delhi might face an acute crisis if Haryana does not release the water supply which is rightfully ours.”

He added that the Delhi Jal Board has approached the Supreme Court, seeking directions to the Haryana government to release water.