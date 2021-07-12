The Dominica High Court on Monday granted bail to fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi in connection with his illegal entry into the island country, ANI reported. Choksi got bail on medical grounds and was allowed to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment.

Choksi will have to return to Dominica after he is certified fit to travel, according to the news agency. Last week, he filed a judicial review plea in the Dominica High Court to quash the proceedings against him.

He is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate in India in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The businessman had been reported missing by his family on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen after fleeing India.

He has been in judicial custody in Dominica since May 24 after being charged with illegally entering the country.

On May 25, the government of Dominica declared Choksi a prohibited immigrant. The country’s Internal Security Minister Rayburn Blackmoore said in a notice that the police has been instructed to take all necessary actions to have him repatriated in accordance with the procedure laid out in Section 5(1) (1) of the Immigration and Passport Act.

However, Choksi claimed that he was abducted and taken to Dominica to be interviewed by an Indian politician.