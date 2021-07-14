The Centre on Wednesday announced an increase in dearness allowance for government employees to 28% of the basic pay from the existing 17%. The dearness relief paid to pensioners of the central government has also been increased by the same quantum. The new rate will be applicable from July 1.

Dearness allowance is paid by the government to its employees to compensate for the increase in the cost of living due to inflation. It is revised twice a year, on January 1 and July 1. Dearness relief is the same allowance given to central government pensioners.

Besides this, government on Wednesday also announced the resumption of payment of dearness allowance and dearness relief. In April last year, the government had put on hold three installments of the allowances in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three pending installments between January 1, 2020, to June 30 will be paid at the previous rate of 17%, while those from July 1 will be paid at 28%, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press briefing on Wednesday evening. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.