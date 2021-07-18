India on Sunday recorded 41,157 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,11,06,065. The number was 8.08% higher than Saturday’s tally of 38,079 cases.

The country’s toll rose to 4,13,609 as 518 more patients died due to the infection in the last day. The number of active cases in India stood at 4,22,660, while the count of recoveries reached 3,02,69,796.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

On Saturday, the organisers of the Kanwar Yatra called off the annual pilgrimage in Uttar Pradesh in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. This happened a day after the Supreme Court directed the state government to reconsider its decision to allow the annual pilgrimage to take place.

Meanwhile, the NITI Aayog said that the next 100 to 125 days would be critical in India’s fight against the Covid-19 crisis, NDTV reported. “Fall in cases has slowed down,” NITI Aayog member (health) VK Paul said. “It’s a warning signal.”

Two athletes tested positive for Covid-19 at the Olympic Village in Tokyo on Sunday, AFP reported. The multi-sport event is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected more than 18.99 crore people and killed over 40.81 lakh in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.