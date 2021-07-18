Here are the top updates from Sunday:

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced that Kanwar Yatra has been called off in the national Capital in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Delhi’s decision came a day after Uttar Pradesh also cancelled the annual pilgrimage. India on Sunday recorded 41,157 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,11,06,065. The number was 8.08% higher than Saturday’s tally of 38,079 cases. The country’s toll rose to 4,13,609 as 518 more patients died due to the infection in the last day.

Two athletes have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village after a team colleague was also infected, officials said, raising fears of a cluster just days before the opening ceremony. The first cases involving athletes in the Village come a day after a member of their entourage returned the first positive test in the complex, which will house thousands of athletes.

Maharashtra recorded 9,000 new Covid-19 cases and 180 death in the last 24 hours, pushing the infection tally to 62,14,190 and the toll to 1,27,031, reported PTI. Its capital Mumbai registered 455 new cases and 12 deaths. With this, the infection count rose to 7,31,158 and the toll to 15,702. Meanwhile, Delhi registered zero new fatalities and 51 fresh Covid-19 cases. The infection tally in the national Capital rose to 14,35,529 and the death count stood at 25,207. The Kerala government’s decision to relax coronavirus restrictions in view of Eid-al-Adha, or Bakrid, is “unwarranted and inappropriate”, the Indian Medical Association said. Kerala recorded 13,956 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally in the state to 31.6 lakh. The toll climbed by 81 to 15,350.

The Haryana government extended the lockdown in the state by another week till July 26 while also permitting restaurants, bars and clubs to function till 11 pm. Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar has been shut till further orders for violating coronavirus norms, the Aam Aadmi Paty government said in an order. The Karnataka government allowed cinema and theatres to function with 50% capacity in the state. The government also changed the night curfew timing between 10 pm and 5 am. As many as 114 doctors in Indonesia have died between July 1 and July 17, the highest number reported for any period of similar length since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters reported, citing officials from the country’s doctors association. The tally is more than 20% of the 545 total doctors’ deaths recorded in the country, the association said. The United Kingdom government declared that it has achieved ahead of time its target of offering every adult in the country a coronavirus vaccine by July end. The Department of Health and Social Care said that 4,62,27,101 citizens, or 87.8% of the population, have received the first dose and 35,732,297 residents, or 67.8%, both doses. Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected more than 19 crore people and killed over 40.85 lakh in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

