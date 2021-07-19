India on Monday recorded 38,164 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,11,44,229. The number was 7.27% fewer than Sunday’s tally of 41,157 cases.

The country’s toll rose to 4,14,108 as 499 more patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in India stood at 4,21,665 while the count of recoveries reached 3,03,08,456.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Assam government on Sunday said those entering the state would have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing even if they are fully vaccinated, PTI reported. Lakshmanan S, the director of National Health Mission in Assam said that about 5% of the new cases detected in the state over the last few months were among those who have received both doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, with the Monsoon Session of the Parliament set to begin today, Rajya Sabha MP of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha, has given a suspension of business notice to discuss “obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of Covid-19”, ANI reported.

Latest data from the National Health Mission’s Health Management Information System shows that nearly 3 lakh more deaths occurred in May, compared to May 2019. This figure is more than 2.5 times India’s official Covid-19 death count for the same period. Reports of excess deaths have emerged from several states during the second wave of the pandemic.

The United Kingdom government on Sunday announced that it has achieved the target of offering every adult in the country a Covid-19 jab, ahead of the set deadline. The Bris Johnson government had decided to meet the target by the end of this month, PTI reported.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected more than 19.03 crore people and killed over 40.88 lakh in the world since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.