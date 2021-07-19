Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday reported incessant rain, which caused waterlogging in several parts of the National Capital Region. The city registered 70 millimeter of rainfall in the last 24 hours, PTI reported, quoting the India Meteorological Department.

As the rains continued in the afternoon, the weather department predicted more showers with light to moderate intensity in the region. The national Capital also recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius on Monday morning, three notches below normal.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple alerts on Monday morning about waterlogging and traffic jams on several roads. Traffic was affected in Narela, the Vivekananda Marg-Africa Avenue route, Rajdhani Park metro station to Mundka route, at the Kapashera underpass and several other areas. A road caved in Sheikh Sarai on the route between Saket and BRT corridor.

Water logging has been reported at Lampur underpass. Pl avoid Lampur underpass & take alternate route via Narela Bawana flyover.⁦@CPDelhi⁩ ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ ⁦@dtptraffic⁩ ⁦@DelhiPwd⁩ pic.twitter.com/FW0abvA5kV — Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) July 19, 2021

Here are a few visuals:

A commuter pushes his scooter through a waterlogged street in ITO area of Delhi. (Source: PTI)

A man walks inside premises of the Income Tax department office in Delhi. (Source: PTI)

A police vehicle wades through a waterlogged street near World Health Organization office in Delhi. (Source: PTI)

Commuters and vehicles at a waterlogged street in Delhi's Ring Road area (Source: PTI)