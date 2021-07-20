Parliament: Houses adjourned within minutes as Opposition protests against Pegasus hack, fuel prices
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the House in the evening on the coronavirus situation in the country.
Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned minutes after proceedings began on Tuesday, the second day of the monsoon session. Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm, while the Rajya Sabha will resume proceedings at noon.
Opposition parties held a meeting ahead of proceedings on Tuesday and have decided to raise the alleged hacking of phones using the Pegasus spyware. Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to make a statement on the matter in the Rajya Sabha.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament will conclude on August 13.
Live updates
11.07 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the House on the Covid-19 situation in the country, reports the Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Opposition parties will meet at 2 pm to decide on whether to attend the prime minister’s briefing, reports ANI.
11.06 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm and Rajya Sabha till 12 pm amid uproar from Opposition MPs.
11.03 am: Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Gaurav Gogoi move adjournment notices to discuss the Pegasus hacking matter, reports ANI.
11.02 pm: Proceedings begin in both Houses amid uproar from Opposition MLAs.
11.01 am: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says they will raise the matter of alleged hacking of phones using the Pegasus spyware, during today’s Parliament proceedings.
“Nobody is obstructing nation’s development, it is them [Bharatiya Janata Party] who have obstructed it,” says Kharge, according to ANI. “They have earned lakhs and crores of money by imposing cess, hiking fuel price, wasting money on projects.”
10.53 am: BJP MPs hold a meeting in Parliament ahead of Tuesday’s House proceedings, reports ANI.
10.51 am: Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam hold a meeting to discuss the Pegasus project ahead of Tuesday’s session, ANI reports.
10.48 am: Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is expected to make a statement on the Pegasus project matter in Rajya Sabha, reports ANI.
10.47 am: Proceedings in both Houses will begin at 11 am.
10.43 am: Here are the top updates from Monday’s Parliament proceedings:
- Monday’s sessions in both Houses were adjourned by 3.30 pm amid protests from Opposition MPs against rising fuel prices, the Pegasus hack media report, and the government’s management of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the newly inducted Union ministers to the Lok Sabha as he addressed the Lower House of Parliament. On July 7, as many as 43 leaders were inducted into the Cabinet.
- Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed reports about surveillance on Indian ministers, Opposition politicians, and journalists. The hacking was allegedly done using Israeli company NSO Group’s spyware called Pegasus.