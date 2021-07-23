At least seven people were killed in Maharashtra on Friday in landslides and building collapses triggered by heavy rain.

Of these, two were killed and 10 injured after a residential structure collapsed in Mumbai’s Govandi area, The Times of India reported.

In Raigad, five people died due to landslides and floods, District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary told ANI.

The situation in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district was particularly severe as more than 50% area was submerged in flood waters, according to PTI. Hundreds of residents of Chiplun, located around 250 km from Mumbai with a population of 70,000, were stranded in their homes. The administration has sought help from multiple agencies in its rescue efforts.

Residents compared the situation to the catastrophic floods in Mumbai in 2005, in which at least 450 people had died.

Many rivers, including Vashishti, Jagbudi and Bavanadi, crossed their danger level, causing floods in parts of Ratnagiri district, the Hindustan Times reported.

Spoke to Union Home Secretary Shri AJAY Bhalla ji about grim flood situation in Chiplun, Dist Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and requested him to send NDRF teams for rescue and relief of the affected ! He assured immediate action ! Praying for the well-being of people in Konkan! pic.twitter.com/yyzY0tO11o — Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@Vinay1011) July 22, 2021

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired an emergency meeting on Thursday and instructed officials to be alert after the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rain for the next three days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Thackeray to take stock of the situation and assured him of full support.

Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2021

Goa

Meanwhile, a large number of houses in Goa were flooded as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rain over the past few days, reported PTI. Sattari and Bicholim tehsils in the north and Dharbandora in south were among the worst-hit.

“There were no fatalities, but flood-like situation exists,” an official told PTI. “Those people whose houses have gone completely under water have shifted to safer places on their own.”

On Thursday, the weather department warned that a circulation in the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger low-pressure area that will cause more rainfall in Goa.

Telangana

In Telangana’s Nirmal district, more than 1,000 residents were evacuated from their homes and moved to safer areas as rain wreaked havoc for over 24 hours on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed officials to take precautionary measures on a war-footing as water level rose in Godavari river catchment areas, an official statement said.

Residents of Nirmal district were caught on camera fishing using nets as water flowed in from nearby rivers and tanks.

“Many people in Nirmal town have already left for their relatives’ homes,” an official said.

Extreme weather has hit several parts of the world in last few weeks, with flooding in Europe, heavy rainfall in China and heatwaves in North America raising concerns about climate change.